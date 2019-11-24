|
Sandra Joan Johnson 74, born March 19, 1945, in Akron, Ohio, was called to her heavenly home on November 11, 2019, while at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. She graduated from South High School in Akron, where she played the clarinet in the school's marching band. Since graduating, she was married and moved to live in Washington, D.C. While there, she was a Buyer for the Navy and Marine Corps Exchange store and did payroll for Louis Beauty Salon. Sandy had many things she loved doing: scrapbooking and cross-stitching. She had an insatiable passion for reading books and in the later months, relished uploading family photos onto Facebook. Her greatest enjoyment was working in her flower garden, a lover of animals, and her favorite hymn was "Amazing Grace." She liked sports and was a member of the Buchtel High School's Football Booster Club in Akron for many years. Sandra moved back to Akron many years ago to be closer to her parents Louis Barbero and Sara Oakley, who preceded her in death. She's survived by Ernie Johnson; children, Jessica Johnson (David Boyer), Michelle Fagan (Eric); grandchildren, Sara and Emily Fagan; life-long friend, Sharon Jones; and a host of cousins and family. Sandy believed significantly in helping others and will continue to help others even after her passing, as she arranged to have her remains donated to research. Please make donations to your local Humane Society in her honor. There will not be a funeral, but a remembrance party in the Spring, as that was her wish.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019