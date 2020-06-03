Sandra K. Frey
Sandra K. Frey, 70, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was a life resident of the Barberton area and was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1968. Preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Irene Frey; cousin, Joanne Gallagher and best friend, Ron Carmack. Sandy is survived by her children, Tracy Frey, Nicki (James) Zepernick, Edward Zepernick Jr. and Debra Snyder; grandchildren, Bobby, Storm, Madison, Eddie, Taylor, Nicole, John, Matt, Gavin, Kyle (Ariel) and Marissa; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jasmin, Mackenzie, Kinsley and Riley; brothers, Wilbur (Carol) Frey Jr. and Jerry Frey; dog, "Moe"; along with many other relatives and friends. Sandy had a peaceful easy feeling and held her family together by "The Power of Love". A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 4th at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, section 16A. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
