Sandra "Sandy" K. Phillips, 69, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born on January 8, 1950 in Morgantown, W. Va. Sandy was a resident of Akron since 1966 and retired from Marc's. Preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Betty Hoover and brother-in-law, Walter Chisler; survived by her daughters, Gwen Johnson and Kristinna Johnson; grandchildren, Dennis, Clayton, Skye, Brianna and Chrystian; five great-grandchildren, Easton, Wyatt, Kody, Neo and Trinity; siblings, Nancy Chisler, Roger (Cindy) Hoover and Debbie (Danny) Templeton, along with numerous nieces, nephews and best friends, Karen, Sandy and Joyce. Following Sandy's wishes there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019