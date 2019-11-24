Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Sandra K. Phillips


1950 - 2019
Sandra K. Phillips Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" K. Phillips, 69, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born on January 8, 1950 in Morgantown, W. Va. Sandy was a resident of Akron since 1966 and retired from Marc's. Preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Betty Hoover and brother-in-law, Walter Chisler; survived by her daughters, Gwen Johnson and Kristinna Johnson; grandchildren, Dennis, Clayton, Skye, Brianna and Chrystian; five great-grandchildren, Easton, Wyatt, Kody, Neo and Trinity; siblings, Nancy Chisler, Roger (Cindy) Hoover and Debbie (Danny) Templeton, along with numerous nieces, nephews and best friends, Karen, Sandy and Joyce. Following Sandy's wishes there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
