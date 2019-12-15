|
|
Sandra Kay Denbow, 77, of Lewisville, Ohio (formerly of Richfield, Ohio) passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Life Care Hospice, Wooster, Ohio. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 22, 1942 a daughter of the late John Franklin Stewart and Evelyn May Webber Stewart. Sandra was a homemaker and a member of the Grace Christian Church, Woodsfield, Ohio. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with her family. Surviving are her husband, Johnny C. Denbow whom she married on May 3, 1968; one daughter, Kimberly A. (Michael K.) Sales of Seville, Ohio; one son, Kevin C. (Linda L.) Denbow of Burbank, Ohio; one step-grandson, Luke Pittman of Rittman, Ohio. Friends will be received at the Watters Funeral Home, 37501 State Route 78 West, Woodsfield, Ohio from 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 where funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Herb Alexander of the Grace Christian Church, Woodsfield, Ohio officiating. Inurnment will follow in the West Richfield Cemetery, Richfield, Ohio at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the hospice of your choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019