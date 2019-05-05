Sandra "Sandi" Kemper



TOGETHER FOREVER



Sandra "Sandi" Kemper, 69, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 30th, leaving behind her precious family to grieve the tremendous loss of this incredible woman.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, Dennis H. Kemper; her parents, William and Lorraine Salk; in-laws, Harley and Wilma Kemper; and brother-in-law, Allen K. Kemper.



Sandi was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 1, 1949, but lived most of her life in the Akron area where she raised her family. Sandi was the rock, glue and guiding light of her family. Her loyalty and strength were unmatched. She offered her love freely and without reservation; her daughters are grateful that they got to call that love their own. They will forevermore miss her words of encouragement, gentle (but powerful) hugs, and her home cooking - there was nothing like it!



Sandi is survived by her three devoted daughters, Marisa (Chad), Robin and Katie; sister, Sue (Bob) Doherty; brother, Bill (Robin) Salk; sister-in-law, Alice Kemper; nieces, Jill (Israel) Smith, Jenny Doherty and Deane Salk; nephews, Danny (Sarah) Doherty, Eric Kemper, and Billy (Mandy) Salk. She also leaves behind her furry, faithful companion Enzo and his pals, Duppy, Jaxson, Zoebit, and EmmeLou.



A celebration of Sandi's life will be held privately, with interment at Rose Hill Burial Park, at a later date.



Where there is deep grief, there is deep love. And we love so you, Mom. We are so proud that you were ours. Always.