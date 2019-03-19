|
|
Sandra L. Beard
Mrs. Sandra L. Beard passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Service will be held Thursday. March 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Paul Jackson, Jr., of Cascade Faith Ministries, Eulogist. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. The procession will form and condolences may be sent to 821 Hunt St., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2019