Sandra L. Dragash



Sandra L. Dragash, age 79, of Mogadore, Ohio, went home to be with our Lord on March 13, 2019 at Akron City Hospital.



She was born on July 9, 1939 in Akron, the daughter of the late Gerald and Edna (nee Schultz) Zelnar.



Sandra was a 1957 graduate of South High School and she also attended Akron University. Sandra worked and retired from Cunningham Supply after 27 years of service; she also worked at Akron Polymer for four years, and part-time at Macy's at Chapel Hill for several years.



Sandra loved animals, she worked with One Of A Kind in Akron and Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary; she was also a part owner of a horse, "Barnacle Lady". She did a lot of work with Defender of Wildlife. She loved sports especially track and volleyball. She loved Mogadore High School football and the University of Akron football and basketball.



Sandy was a member of and attended The Chapel in Akron. She loved Jesus, the most, and was excited to be with the Lord! Her favorite verses were John 14: 1-6.



Survivors include her husband, Jack Dragash; her brother, Edwin (Sharon) McManus; her husband's brother, Marvin (Carol) Dragash; and three nephews, Douglas (Jane) McManus, Rick McManus, and Mickey (Kim) Dragash; her great-nephew, Hunter Dragash; and her uncle, Royce Zelnar.



Other than her parents; Sandra was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Zelnar.



Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery Chapel in Mogadore, Ohio, on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10 a.m.



A special thank you to Dr. Sue Meyer for her tender loving care, as well as, Akron City-Summa Hospital, and AlterCare Nursing Home.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to One Of A Kind Rescue, 1929 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44313 or to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, 5623 New Milford Road, Ravenna, Ohio 44266, in Sandy's memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary