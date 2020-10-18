) Hughes BARBERTON -- Sandra L. (Bales) Hughes, 80, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on October 13, 2020. Sandra was born in Canton and had been a Barberton resident most of her life where she was the owner of Summit Check Cashing. Preceded in death by her grandson, John Harley Thompson; She is survived by her husband, Emmett O. Hughes Sr.; daughter, Teresa (Alan) Jones; son, Todd (Marie) Randolph; grandchildren, Jessica (Dave) Osborne, Trevor Thompson, Cody and Dustin Jones and Samantha and Wyatt Randolph; great-grandchildren, David III and Zoe Osborne and Sophie Thompson. A Memorial Service for Sandra will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Rev. Rod Grabski officiating. The family will receive friends ONE HOUR PRIOR to the service. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com