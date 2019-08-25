Home

Sandra L. Swiger


1943 - 2019
Sandra L. Swiger Obituary
Sandra L. Swiger Sandra L. Swiger, 75, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was a resident of the Akron area. Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Swiger. Sandy is survived by children, Chris (Chuck), Debi (Pat), Doug (Karen), Rebecca (Tom), Roni (Dave), Lisa (Hollie) and Bob; grandson, Patrick; niece, Diana Smith; nephew, Michael Smith; Walong with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sandy's funeral service will be held Monday, August 26th at 10 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Glen Rogers officiating. Burial at Lakewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
