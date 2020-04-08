|
|
) STOW -- Sandra Lee (Koehner) Bias, age 76, went home to be with the Lord on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Sandra was born in Akron, Ohio on March 14, 1944 to Helen (Richardson) Prunty and William Koehner. She graduated from Ellet High School and lived in Akron most of her life. Sandra enjoyed art, singing, reading cookbooks, cooking, traveling, people, pets, sunbathing and gardening. At a young age, she worked at the Woolworth food counter in Eastgate Plaza. Later she worked as a cashier at the Clark station on E. Tallmadge Avenue. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patty Greathouse, TN; brother, Bill Koehner, FL; her daughter, Mendi McGuire, OH and her granddaughter, Ashlie Wallace, OH. She is survived by her son, Troy Rose (Idalia), TX; daughter, Lisa Richards, OH; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Private services will be held for the family with burial at Hillside Memorial Park. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2020