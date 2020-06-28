Sandra Lee Bruce
Sandra Lee Bruce, 79, of Canal Fulton passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home. Sandra was born April 28, 1941 in Kenmore to the late Max Hall and Pearl (Ellers) Hall Frase and was a life resident of the Akron area. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, garage sales and especially being with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Nemet and stepfather, Ivan Frase. Sandra is survived by her husband, Delvin Bruce; sons, Paul Nemet, Jack (Judy) Nemet and Rod Nemet; grandchildren, Chad (Mary) Ackers, Brandon Nemet and Shaun (Bailey) Nemet; great grandchild, Colson Ackers; brother, Jerry Hall and her beloved puppy, "Lexi." The Family will receive friends WEDNESDAY, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rte. 93) Canal Fulton. Please observe current Social Distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra's name to the Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. NE, Louisville, OH 44641. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
