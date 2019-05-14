Sandra "Sandi" Lee Davis



(Robinson)



Sandra Lee Davis, "Sandi", age 61, of Stow, Ohio, died on May 11, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.



She was born in Akron on November 1, 1957, the daughter of the late Beverley Claiborne and Marie (nee Walters) Robinson.



Sandi was a 1975 graduate of East High School. She was a cashier for several grocery stores over the years, retiring in 2014. Sandi enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing cards, shopping, and sunflowers. She also loved fashion. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Survivors include her children, Corey Davis and Jason Davis; her grandchildren, Carter and Zoe Davis; her siblings, James Robinson, Patricia (John) Babak, and Gail (Robert) Frangos.



Other than her parents; Sandi was preceded in death by her former husband, Terry Davis, who preceded her in 2012.



There will not be any services or calling hours and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 14, 2019