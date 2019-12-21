Home

Sandra "Sandi" Lee Martin passed away after an extended illness on December 15, 2019. She was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1971. She was preceded in death by mother, Helen Martin and father, Melvin Martin. Sandi is survived by her son and his wife, Brandon and Latoya Reynolds; granddaughter, August Reynolds; brother and his wife, Melvin and Esther Martin; partner of more than 20 years, Bob Hazelett; and many area cousins. Sandi was a majorette at BHS and enjoyed water skiing and other sports in her youth. She had a kind and caring personality. Her favorite comment was "I love you". A memorial service will be announced at a future date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -