|
|
) Sandra Lee Schoemann (nÃ¨e Recht), age 74, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at . Our dear Sandy was born on August 11, 1945 to the late Jack Recht and Edith Haberman Recht Aberte. Sandy had a long and loving marriage of 41 years to Steven M. Schoemann, who passed away on July 27, 2019. In addition to her parents and her husband, Sandy was preceded in death by her brother, Barry Recht, and her brother-in-law Philip Friedman. Sandy is survived by her sister, Carol Splaver, brother-in-law Harvey Splaver, nephew Elchanan Splaver, niece Nechama Weingart and Scott Weingart, sister-in-law Linda Recht; nieces, Stacey Recht and Philip von Zweck, Melissa Recht and Brian Boyd, Leah Recht and Ben Rockwell and their families; sister-in-law, Carol Friedman; niece, Elana and Andre Carnevale; nephews, Aaron and Christy Friedman, Reuben Friedman and Teresa Lowder and their families; aunt, Shirley Oppenheimer, and many cousins including Bonnie and David Parish, Barbara and Ian Rosenthal, Paul and Marilyn Haberman, Mark and Cheri Richman, Joel Richman, Jill Blumberg, Randy Richman and Marilyn Trinz, Jeanne and Gary Newman, Betsy and Steven Rosenman, Martin and Joan Holzinger and their families, as well as many beloved relatives from both the Recht/Haberman and Schoemann families. Sandy graduated from Barberton High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at Ohio University. She taught at Meadowdale High School in the Dayton Public School District for three decades. After her retirement, she and her husband taught as substitute teachers at Lehman Catholic High School in Sydney, Ohio. Her impact on thousands of students was one of her greatest legacies. She loved teaching Spanish and kept in touch with many of her former students. Sandy was the family genealogist and spent many tireless hours gathering family history, researching both sides of the family tree, connecting with long-lost relatives, writing the Recht and Haberman family history, contributing information about the Schoemann family history for a book published in Germany by Marie-Luise Conen and meeting other genealogists at conferences and remotely on the internet. It was one of her passions and a true gift to the family. Sandy loved to travel, garden, read, bake legendary cheesecakes, and go out with the members of the Lunch Bunch & Coffee Club, whose friendships she treasured. Sandy was a member of the Beth Abraham Synagogue and was actively involved in the Miami Valley Jewish Genealogy and History, formerly known as the Jewish Genealogical Society of Dayton and was a board member of Hadassah and enjoyed participating in its Stock Club and Book Club for many years. Her family and friends will miss her warm, kind eyes and her bright smile. She was incredibly brave and positive even as cancer took her energy and health and as she dealt with the sudden loss of her husband. Her family is grateful for the doctors and nurses who cared for her during her battle with cancer and for the caring staff of , and for the many friends who reached out to help her during this difficult year. A special thank you to her dear friend and cousin, Bonnie Parish, and to her friends Paula Gessiness and Chaya Vidal. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sandra to Miami Valley Jewish Genealogy and History, 525 Versailles Dr., Dayton, Oh 45459 or or to the . Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside funeral was held on Friday, April 3, at 10 a.m. Details about an online memorial for all to attend will be posted online at bit.ly/SandyMemorial.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020