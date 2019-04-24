Sandra Lelipold



Sandra Lynn Leipold, 64, passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2019.



She was born in Akron on March 21, 1955. Preceded in death by her father, Eugene Piercy,



Sandra is survived by her husband of 35 years, Phil Leipold; mother, Berneice Piercy; daughter (and best friend) Lisa Lynn (Steven) Seabeck; grandchildren, Paul "PJ" Stasiewski, and Cassie Beck; great-grand



children, Faith (her favorite) and Eric.



She is also survived by sisters, Cheryl Brewer and Patty Young; brother, Kenny Piercy; aunts,



Marie Morris and Janet Frasher; nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; many cousins and lots of friends - especially Bob and Patty.



Sandy was very involved with life. She loved her family and friends. An avid animal lover, she loved all her pets. Her memberships include the Wolf Ledges A.C. and the Jednota Club.



Hold on to our memories. "The light of God shines through the darkness of my broken heart."



Calling hours will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home (811 Grant St.) where funeral services will take place at 1.



Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



