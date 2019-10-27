|
Sandra "Sandy" Roser was called home by her Heavenly Father to be with her Lord and Savior on October 24, 2019, at the age of 73. She was born on September 9, 1946, in Akron, Ohio. Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Henry Pfeifer; baby sister, Cheryl May; grandparents, Jacob and Augusta Pfeifer; Chester and Addie Robertson; Harry Powell; and mother-in-law, Edna Roser. Sandy worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company after graduating from Ellet High School in 1964. She spent the next 22 years raising her children. She was then employed by the International Soap Box Derby, Robert F. Meyerson, and retired from Summit Management Services in 2006. Upon retirement, she and her husband then moved to Crystal River, Florida, to spend the winter months. They also reside in Uniontown where they lived for 47 years. Sandy was a member of the Cuyahoga Falls Chapter No. 245 of Order of Eastern Star (Ellestar), The Chapel in Green, and Gulf to Lake Church in Crystal River, Florida. Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Kenneth; son, Brian Wagster of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; daughter, Kelly Simmons (Cameron) of Streetsboro OH; step son, Kevin Roser (Julie) of Orlando, FL; mother, Bernece Pfeifer of Granger IN; brother, Daniel Pfeifer (Lyn) of Granger IN; grandchildren, Jenna, Corrine, Brendan, Amanda, Hunter, RJ, and Quinton and two great grandchildren. Sandy also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and best friend and cousin, Carol Ranney of Crystal River, FL. She looks forward to sharing eternal life in heaven with all of her family and friends as they are called by the Lord. Calling hours will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, October 28, with an Order of the Eastern Star service at 5:45 p.m., and from 11 a.m. - noon on Tuesday. October 29 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service will be at noon on Tuesday. October 29 at Newcomer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to her churches, The Chapel in Green or Gulf to Lake Church in Crystal River, FL.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019