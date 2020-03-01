|
Sandra M. Coble, 77, passed away peacefully February 25, 2020. She retired from ACME after many years of service. Sandra was devoted to her family. She had a caring and loving nature, as well as a great sense of humor. In her free time, she enjoyed reading. Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Bradley Boggs; and her husband, Charles Coble. She is survived by her mother, Norma Boggs; daughter, Cheryl Snider; brother, Rick Boggs (Mark); grandsons, Zachary and Garrett Snider; son, Joseph Nickolich; daughter, Norma Jean Drake; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road Ste. 30, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020