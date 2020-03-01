Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Coble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra M. Coble

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra M. Coble Obituary
Sandra M. Coble, 77, passed away peacefully February 25, 2020. She retired from ACME after many years of service. Sandra was devoted to her family. She had a caring and loving nature, as well as a great sense of humor. In her free time, she enjoyed reading. Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Bradley Boggs; and her husband, Charles Coble. She is survived by her mother, Norma Boggs; daughter, Cheryl Snider; brother, Rick Boggs (Mark); grandsons, Zachary and Garrett Snider; son, Joseph Nickolich; daughter, Norma Jean Drake; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road Ste. 30, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -