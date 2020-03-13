Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201

Sandra M. Lockett-Young

Sandra M. Lockett-Young Obituary
Sandra M. Lockett-Young went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2020 after a long illness. Preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister, she leaves to cherish her memory, her loving son, Albert O. Young; two uncles, two aunts and a host of other relatives and friends. A service of memory will be held Saturday, March 15, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2020
