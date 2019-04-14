Sandra M. Moore



Sandra A. Moore, 70, of Akron, Ohio passed away on April 8, 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.



Thank you to all those who helped ease her pain. She was born January 11, 1949. Preceded in death by David Moore; her parents, Betty Brentlinger and Louis Massa; sisters, Linda Massa and Toni Bates.



Sandy will be dearly missed by her sister, Sherrie (Bill) Broadhurst and many nieces and nephews and extended family. Many close friendships were developed over her 30 years in Real Estate. She also loved being active in her church and with the children in the Good News Club at Forest Hill Elementary School. Gardening was her favorite hobby.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Forest Hill Community Church, 724 Damon St. Akron, Ohio 44310. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at Forest Hill Community Church or The Good News Club sent to the church address. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary