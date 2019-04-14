Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hill Community Church
724 Damon St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra M. Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra M. Moore Obituary
Sandra M. Moore

Sandra A. Moore, 70, of Akron, Ohio passed away on April 8, 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Thank you to all those who helped ease her pain. She was born January 11, 1949. Preceded in death by David Moore; her parents, Betty Brentlinger and Louis Massa; sisters, Linda Massa and Toni Bates.

Sandy will be dearly missed by her sister, Sherrie (Bill) Broadhurst and many nieces and nephews and extended family. Many close friendships were developed over her 30 years in Real Estate. She also loved being active in her church and with the children in the Good News Club at Forest Hill Elementary School. Gardening was her favorite hobby.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Forest Hill Community Church, 724 Damon St. Akron, Ohio 44310. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at Forest Hill Community Church or The Good News Club sent to the church address.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
Download Now