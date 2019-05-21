Sandra M. Suncire



Sandra M. Suncire, 76, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.



Sandra was born in Norfolk, Va. to the late Nick and Helen (Konicki) DeMore and lived in the Cuyahoga Falls and Stow areas most of her life and loved taking her dog Brutus to Bow Wow Beach Park in Stow.



The only things Sandra needed in life were her family and pets. She cherished every moment with her children and grandchildren. She was loving, generous, and unselfish in all that she did.



In addition to her parents; Sandra was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Waltos. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Joseph; daughters, Sheila Droski and Debbie (Jim) Lucas; step-sons, Anthony and Joseph Suncire; grandchildren, Jessica (Gordon) McGarvey, Jason Lucas and Anna, Abigail, Audrey and Jake Suncire; great-granddaughter, Lily McGarvey; brother, Nick (Peggy Sue) DeMore, Jr.; brother-in-law, Stan Waltos; and many other loving family and friends.



Memorial Service will be Saturday, 1 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Visitation will be 1 HOUR PRIOR TO SERVICE TIME on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society Of Summit County, 7966 Darrow Rd Ste 30, Twinsburg, OH 44087.