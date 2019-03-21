Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sandra Marie Webb

Sandra Marie Webb Obituary
Sandra Marie Webb (nee Perrot)

Sandra passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 73.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace D. Webb; beloved grandparents, Rudolph E. and Mary Irene Perrot, who raised her from the age of 7 months old; and her special cousin, David Swinehart. Sandra is survived by her devoted family including cousins, Susan (Sam) Joseph, Suzanne Blevins, Peggy, Carolyn and Patrick Dunlavy and John and Jim Vinson. She also leaves behind her neighbors, the Lukasik family, whose friendship she cherished.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a in Sandra's memory. The family would like to thank ClearPath Hospice, especially Anna, Carol Denise and Bridget, for their care and compassion during a difficult time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
