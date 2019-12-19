|
|
Sandra Russell, 77, passed away on December 17, 2019. She was born in Barberton, Ohio on May 30, 1942 to the late Donald and Fern Meeks. Sandra had a love for helping other people in times of need, and enjoyed baking for her loved ones. She leaves behind her sons, Brady (Michele) Russell, Barry Russell (Renee) and Brett (Nina) Russell; daughter, Beth Russell; grandchildren, Simon Russell, Caitlin Russell, Irene Russell and Cam Russell; great-grandchild, Kade Wilson; brother, Gary (Lola) Meeks; and sisters, Myrna Booth and Linda McCumbers. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m, with a Memorial Service beginning at Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL, 33134, in memory of Sandra. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Russell family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019