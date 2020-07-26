1/1
Sandra S. Bradbury
) STOW -- Sandra S. Bradbury passed away at the age of 76 on July 12, 2020. Sandy was born on August 30, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Elizabeth "Betty" Cartwright (Sovak). She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology from Youngstown State University and found a rewarding career as a pharmaceutical representative for GlaxoSmithKline. She was a devoted dog lover and always had her four-legged companion with her. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her two sisters, Jackie Doria, and Cathie Parker; two children, Jeff and Holly; and five grandchildren, Ainsley, Elise, Jack, Landon, and Ben. A private memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
July 26, 2020
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
