Dr. Sandra S. Fishel, age 79, of Ohio and Florida passed away at home on August 14, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born in Akron OH on October 7, 1940, the daughter of Agnes and Harry Binns. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Sandy graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School, Class of 1958. She continued her education at Kent State University where she earned a PhD in Biology and became the first woman to earn a Doctorate in the Basic Sciences. Dr. Fishel was the Owner/Director of Suburban Medical Lab located in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and was one of the first women to own a medical lab in Ohio. She was a member of the American Board of Bioanalysts, The American Association of Clinical Chemists and The National Registry for Clinic Chemistry. She was a member of the Dean's Advisory Committee of the College of Arts and Sciences at KSU, Past President of PEO and a past member of Cuyahoga Falls School Foundation. To recognize her achievements in the field of Basic Sciences, Kent State University honored her by dedicating the new Dr. Sandra S. Fishel Lecture Hall. Other interests included the Akron Symphony Orchestra where she also served as a member of their board. Sandy was a pilot and a diver. She was an accomplished worldtraveler visiting places like Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Europe, and her most recent trip to South Africa. She especially enjoyed her volunteer work with Dogs On Campus (DOC) at Kent State and Wagtime through Summa Hospital with her therapy dog, Sophie. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Derry; son, David; and brother, William "Bill" Binns. Sandy is survived by son, Paul Fishel of Ohio; sister-in-law, Rita Binns; 2 nieces and 1 nephew and her beloved dog, Sophie. Sandy will be greatly missed by her many close friends. Per Sandy's wishes there will be no services, however a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Akron Symphony, 92 North Main St., Akron, OH 44308 or Cuyahoga Falls School Foundation, 431 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.