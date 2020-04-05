Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Stiffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Stiffey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Stiffey Obituary
Sandra T. Stiffey, 81, passed away on March 30, 2020. She was born August 31, 1938 in Akron to the late Melvin and Grace Campbell. She enjoyed playing church bingo and going to casinos. Sandra also enjoyed being at home and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Lisle Stiffey; sons, Mark Powell and Clifford Powell. She is survived by son, Rich (Joan) Powell; daughters, Tiffany (Dick) Sobie and Kathlean (Greg) Mousetes; grandchildren, Kiley (Jonathan), Richie (Shannon), Michael (Naimeh), Daniel (Jill), Chris (Karissa), Ryan (Emily), and Kristin; great-grandchildren, Isabell, Mia, Rylan, and Aaliyah. A private graveside service was held at Manchester Cemetery. In lieu of gathering with the family, you are invited to send cards and letters to Sandra's family by way of the funeral home; share videos, photos, memories and other condolences online through the funeral home website in memory of Sandra. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -