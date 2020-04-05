|
Sandra T. Stiffey, 81, passed away on March 30, 2020. She was born August 31, 1938 in Akron to the late Melvin and Grace Campbell. She enjoyed playing church bingo and going to casinos. Sandra also enjoyed being at home and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Lisle Stiffey; sons, Mark Powell and Clifford Powell. She is survived by son, Rich (Joan) Powell; daughters, Tiffany (Dick) Sobie and Kathlean (Greg) Mousetes; grandchildren, Kiley (Jonathan), Richie (Shannon), Michael (Naimeh), Daniel (Jill), Chris (Karissa), Ryan (Emily), and Kristin; great-grandchildren, Isabell, Mia, Rylan, and Aaliyah. A private graveside service was held at Manchester Cemetery. In lieu of gathering with the family, you are invited to send cards and letters to Sandra's family by way of the funeral home; share videos, photos, memories and other condolences online through the funeral home website in memory of Sandra. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020