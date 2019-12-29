|
Sandy Wierzbicki, 73, was called home suddenly on December 26, 2019 with her husband and sons by her side. She enjoyed spending time with family, annual trips to Florida and playing games. You could always find her at her grandkids events, their proudest supporter. Sandy is survived by husband of 52 years, John; sons, Stan (Holly) and Chuck (Eva); grandchildren, Johnathon, Christian, Nicholas, Tiffany, Kelli, Tyler, Trevor and Adison; sister, Sue (Hank) Antes; and sister-in-law, Jane Wierzbicki. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 7 p.m. Cremation to take place following services. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019