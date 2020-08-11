1/1
Sara Belacic
1924 - 2020
) Together Again Sara Belacic (Wolfe), age 95, born December 4, 1924 and passed away on August 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Florence and Linus Quinn Wolfe; husband of 52 years, Frank (2001) and daughter, Jeanne (1983). Sara is survived by sons, Frank (Rosemary) Belacic, Donald (Ann) Belacic and Michael (Dawn) Belacic; six grandchildren, Dawn Belacic, Melissa (Keith) Duda, Jennifer Belacic, Zachary Belacic, Zarah Belacic and Zanna Belacic; two great-grandchildren, Chandler and Island; sisters, Bonnie (Dan) Lambert and Catherine Servey; sisters in-law, Wilma Wolfe, Janie Wolfe and Shelby Wolfe. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was born in Bradys Bend, Pa. and throughout her life Sara enjoyed reading, puzzles, bowling, playing the lottery, playing card games and Friday and Saturday family dinner nights. She also enjoyed her travels, Frank's Army reunions all over the United States and Europe, Las Vegas, Disney World and family fishing trips to Canada. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Green Village for their care over the past few years. An extended "Thank you" to the doctors, nurses and staff on the seventh floor at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital for working so hard every day to make sure all patients are able to receive the care they need. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Family and friends will be received Thursday, August 13, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
August 11, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
