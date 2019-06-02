Sara Caldwell



Sara Caldwell, 93, of Akron, passed away May 26, 2019 from complications from a fall. She was born in Connoquenessing, Pa. on May 11, 1926. Sara relocated to Ohio in 1966 and was a longtime resident at Seven Stories East, often in the pool or at the party center. She loved music, line dancing, cards, a good novel and a warm summer day, and was famous for her baked goods and fudge. Sara was a member of the Mogadore Moose since 1996. She was always the life of the party.



She was born into a rambunctious, opinionated family of nine children. Sara was predeceased by her parents, William and Helen; husband, Tom; and six siblings. She is survived by her two siblings, Claire "Gus" Douthett and Barb Cary; children, Karen Caldwell (David) and Wayne Caldwell; grandchildren, Abbey (Eric) Wright and Josh (Jill) Kuzak; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Kelsey, and Camden Wright, Cade Bonds, Claire, Kaia, and Ayla Kuzak.



Per Sara's wishes, she will be privately laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.