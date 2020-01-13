|
Sara G. Yobi, 96, passed away on January 7, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio on April 21, 1923, and lived in many areas of the country from Ohio to California. A loving wife and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; and son, Joseph Jr.; as well as sisters, Lillian, Rose, and Josephine. Sara is survived by niece, Christina Giglio; and nephew, Thomas Brown (Elaine), all of Henderson, Nev.; cousin, Helen Caliri; and special friends, Don and Karen Laber, all of Akron, Ohio. She was the brightest star in all the lives she touched. A heartfelt debt of gratitude to Summa Hospice and Dr. Ronald Jones and staff for their many years of care. Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Akron Cemetery. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 13, 2020