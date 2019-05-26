Sara Jane Stambaugh Iredell



On May 19, Sara Jane Stambaugh Iredell, known as "Sally" to her many friends, passed away peacefully at hospice care in Naples, Fla. after 100 years of living a wonderful, loving life.



Sally was born October 26, 1918 in Akron, Ohio to Jere Long Stambaugh and Mary Rabe Stambaugh. Her father was from a prominent Youngstown, Ohio family, and her mother's father, Dr. William Rabe, was a leading Akron surgeon and a founder of Akron City Hospital.



Several years following the unexpected death of her mother, her father married Margaret "Molly" Wolfe of Akron and the family, including her older brother, Jere "Bud" Stambaugh Jr. moved to Auburndale, Florida. Her father became a leading figure in the central Florida citrus business and they raised three more children, including her beloved half-sister, Ann.



Sally enjoyed an active, fun-filled youth where she was captain of her high school championship basketball team. She attended Florida College for Women (Florida State University). The Stambaugh family also had a summer home on Turkeyfoot Island south of Akron where they continued their long-term ties to the Akron area.



On June 6, 1940 in Auburndale, she married Robert Iredell III, the son of a founder of General Tire & Rubber Co. and grandson of the first mayor of Akron. Her husband was an engineer (MIT '39) and worked for General Tire in Wabash, Indiana during the war years on war-related rubber products. The family returned to Akron in 1950 where they resided in the 1908 Knight/Iredell family home in Portage Lakes.



Over the following years, she was involved in many volunteer activities including over 15,000 volunteer hours at Akron City Hospital and chairman of the annual Rummage Sale. She was very active in the Alter Guild of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Barberton, Ohio.



She enjoyed many activities such as boating, golf, fly fishing, needlepoint and world travel. They belonged to Rockwell Springs Trout Club, Congress Lake Club and Turkey- foot Island Club.



In 1991, her beloved husband of over 51 years passed away. She continued to live in Akron and later moved full-time into her apartment at the Glenview in Pelican Bay, Naples, Fla., where she had many dear friends.



She is survived by her loving half-sister, Ann Keener (Dr. Ellis) of Savannah, Ga.; her sons, Robert IV (Linda) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and Mattapoisett, Mass. and James (Cornelia) of New York City and Mattapoisett; her daughter, Mary Iredell Zimmerman of Atlanta, Ga. sadly passed away after a long illness in 1995.



She was dearly loved by friends and her entire family, especially her four grandchildren, Rebecca Iredell Elger (Hermann) of Mattapoisett, Melissa "Missy" Iredell Gebhardt (Jeff) of Nashville, Tenn., Eric Zimmerman (Katie) of Richmond, Va. and Amy Zimmerman Stewart (Sean) of Denver, Colo.; and a step-grandson, Alex Bauer (Colleen) of N.Y.C. She had six great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.



Private graveside services will be on June 3 at Rose Hill Burial Park, Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 591 W. Hopocan Ave., Barberton, OH 44203.



