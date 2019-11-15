Home

Andrew T Scheid Funeral Home
Sara K. Barth

Sara K. Barth Obituary
Sara K. Barth, 90, of Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster, died early Saturday morning, November 2, 2019 at the Glen at Willow Valley, after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of Harry J. Barth for seventy one years. They were married on June 12, 1948. Mrs. Barth had worked as a Director for the American Red Cross in Akron, Ohio. Born April 6, 1929, in Lederach, Montgomery County, she was the daughter of the late Walter L. and Sallie (Moyer) Kulp, Sr. A Christian, Mrs. Barth had attended Grace Church at Willow Valley prior to her illness. She and her husband were very active for many years with The Gideon's International. Also surviving are her two daughters: Cynthia Kay Duchenois of Clarksville, TN, and Lisa Ann, married to Robert A. Bauer, Chevy Chase, MD and three grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by seven siblings. Services and interment were held in Lancaster, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial remembrances can be made in Mrs. Barth's memory to the Gideon Living Memorial Bible Plan, www.gideons.org. To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2019
