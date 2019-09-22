|
Sara L. Malone (Stout) Sara L. Malone, 83, passed away September 20, 2019. She was born January 6, 1936 in Akron, the daughter of the late Dewey and Georgia Stout. Sara was a former member of the Falls Cancer Club, the Home Builders Association Women's Auxiliary, and an auxiliary member of American Legion Post #19. She never met a stranger and will always be remembered for her welcoming personality and wonderful cooking. Sara was preceded in death by her husband, George Malone; and ten siblings including her twin sister, Phyllis Waters. She is survived by her daughters, Randi Sparks and LouAnn Thomson; sons, James S. Campbell and Bryce (Melissa) Thomson; brother, John (Nancy) Stout; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 2:30 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019