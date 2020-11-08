) Sarah "Sally" (nee Connolly) Burkley, 95, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. Born in 1925 in Akron, Ohio to William and Anna Connolly, she was proud of her Irish heritage. She will be remembered for her joyful personality, infectious laugh, and loving nature. She was an avid reader, a shrewd Parcheesi player, and a wonderful cook. She graduated from the University of Akron with a BS degree in Dietetics in 1946 and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority for over 75 years. Sally married her sweetheart, Ralph Burkley in 1948 after he returned home from WWII. They settled in Silver Lake where they raised 5 children, filling the home with love, family traditions, competitive board games and wonderful memories. In 1977, she and Ralph moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee where she made great friends, joyful memories and let the "sun" turn her hair blonde. In 1985, they returned to Akron and joined Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish where she attended daily Mass. Sally's laugh was as bright as her energy to serve others. She was active at Holy Family Parish and directed the Sunday Preschool Program. She was a member of P.E.O. and served as a leader on many boards including the Women's Board of the Catholic Service League, Walsh Jesuit Board, United Way and the Women's Board of Summit County Juvenile Court. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; brothers, Tom (Helen) and Robert; and sister, Anne (Richard) Merzweiler; daughter, Sister Terry Burkley; and son-in-law, Hank Edwards. She is survived by her children, John (Rita) Burkley, Sally (Jerry) Antonucci, Rosalind Edwards, and Ralph (Anne) Burkley; grandchildren, Mike and Jonathan (Laniece) Burkley, Sarah (Andrew) Cleves, Andrew Antonucci, Anna (Damen) DeFago, Ben (MacKenzie) Edwards, Katie and Matt Burkley; great-grandchildren, Cayden, Devyn, and Katherine; many nieces and nephews. Sally's family would like to extend gratitude and appreciation to the staff at the Village of St. Edward's, Senior Helpers, and Crossroads Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment is at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family asks that you wear a mask and respectfully observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary or Christ Child Society.