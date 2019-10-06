|
Sarah Danzy Sarah Danzy, age 94, a longtime resident of Akron, Ohio, peacefully transitioned to her Heavenly home on September 29, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Sarah was born on April 25, 1925 to Landora Miller and Wesley Groce, as the seventh of eight children. She was raised and educated in Alabama, where she met and later married Joseph Danzy in 1942. From this union were born four children: Joseph Jr., Barbara, Sara Jo and Terry. In 1951, the family decided to move to Akron, Ohio in hopes for a better life; and they found it. Sarah worked at Akron City Hospital, retiring in 1987 after a long career. Joe retired in 1978 after 25 years of service at Goodyear Tire and Rubber. While working and raising her family, Sarah became actively involved in church work. She had given her life to the Lord at a young age. She joined New Hope Baptist Church, where she was an active member for over 30 years, serving on various committees and activities. She especially loved the Mothers Board and Sunday school. She remained a devout Christian her entire life, praying, reading her Bible and trusting in the Lord. She also found time for various social groups like Ed Davis and the Alabama Club. Although from modest beginnings, she led a vibrant and productive life. She loved God, family, church and people. She was preceded in death by her parents, Landora and Wesley; her ex-husband, Joseph Danzy Sr. and her five siblings. She is survived by four children, Joseph (Peggy) Danzy Jr., Barbara Dickson, Sara Bragg and Terry (Beverly) Danzy; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Goodwin and Ollie White; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was a source of great pride, inspiration, hope and encouragement to us all and she will be sorely missed. She was a devoted mother, mentor and faithful servant of the Kingdom. She was greatly loved and was a virtuous, godly woman. Services will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1706 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44320, Rev. David Nelson, eulogist and officiant. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1338 Hartford Ave., Akron, OH 44320 and 770 Greenwood Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019