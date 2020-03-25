|
Sarah E. (Jones) Bennett passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2020. She was born at Akron City Hospital on December 26, 1933, a late Christmas gift to her parents, Ralph and Ruth (Thomas) Jones. Moving to Tallmadge when she was five, she lived there until her marriage to husband, Bob Bennett, in 1961. A member of the Tallmadge class of 1951, she attended Bowling Green State University and graduated with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education in 1955. She was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. Sarah taught 4th grade at Overdale Grade School in Tallmadge and 5th grade at Price Elementary in Cuyahoga Falls. She was a faithful member of the Brown St. Church of Christ for 74 years. She worked as secretary and treasurer of Bob Bennett Construction for almost fifty years. Card making was her special hobby which she worked on daily. She was preceded in death by her husband, of almost 55 years, Bob; and her sister, Marilyn Jones Osborne. She is survived by her sons, Scott (Cindy) and their two children, Kate Cooper (Dr. Ashley Cooper), Dr. Sean Bennett (fiance Dr. Ashley Raffay), and Stephen Bennett (Tammy) and their sons, Matthew and Joshua. She also leaves behind her brother, J. Thomas Jones (Kathie) and their three daughters, Jennifer, Julie and Jillian; special cousins, Sandra Leonard, Dr. John David Thomas, Marjorie Knapp, and Linda Wiggins. She also leaves to mourn her passing special friends, Joyce Patterson, Dr. Carol Payne Smith, Suzette Hiatt and Teresa Ciano Christopherson. A special thank you to her "granny nanny", Mary Ellen Hampton whose assistance allowed her to stay in her home for several extra years. A thank you to her doctors, Dr. Alfred Ciraldo and Dr. James L. Johnson, Sr. for their special care. Keeping the health of the community and friends in mind, there will be no calling hours. A private family service will be conducted by Minister Don Wright. In lieu of flowers, friends may desire to make a memorial to the Bob Bennett Memorial Scholarship at the University of Akron for a student in Civil Engineering, c/o University of Akron Foundation, Akron, Ohio 44325-2603. To share a Memory, send a Condolence or light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. She tried to live her life following the verses in I Thess. 5: 15-18. 15 See that no one renders evil for evil to anyone, but always pursue what is good for both yourselves and for all. 16 Rejoice always. 17 Pray without ceasing. 18 In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 25, 2020