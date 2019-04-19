|
|
Sarah E. Gulley
(Munchie)
Sarah E. Gulley (Munchie) entered her eternal rest with the Lord, on Sunday April 14, 2019 with her family by her side.
Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Stone Deliverance Temple, 595 Copley Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Visitation will be 11 a.m. at the church until time of service. Pastor Charles Bell officiating. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 699 McKinley Ave. Akron Ohio 44306
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2019