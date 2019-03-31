Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Sarah E. West

Sarah E. West Obituary
Sarah E. West

Sarah E. West, 69, passed away suddenly at her home on March 20, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1949 in Harriman, Tennessee, but resided in Akron, Ohio for most of her life.

Sarah retired from Progressive Stamping. She was preceded in death by her father, James (Ewell) West; mother, Evelyn West and brother, Maxwell West. Sarah is survived by her niece, Andrea West; sister-in-law, Cynthia West; good friends, Pat, Pam, Rose, Julie, and Harry; as well as her dog Chucky.

She enjoyed playing Bingo and drawing. She will be greatly missed.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County at summithumane.org. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
