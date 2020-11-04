1/1
Sarah Florence Cain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Akron, Ohio -- Sarah Florence Cain (Keith), age 77, of Akron, Ohio, sadly passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Spring Hill, Fla. Sarah was a loving, happy, generous woman whom was loved by all who knew her. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Lecture and Gertrude Keith; her loving husband, David E. Cain; and her adoring sisters and brother, Runell Cundiff, Sandy Heit, Janett Bennington, Margaret Swope, and Gary Keith. Sarah is survived by her sister, Mary Bare and Marcie Barket and her brother Danny Keith. Her loving children, Donna Reed (Howton), Sandie Jindra (Howton), Lora Orlando (Howton), Rick Howton, Stephani Cain, and David Cain Jr. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Angela Lovette, Tanner Reed, Rachel Howton, Molly Orlando, Christopher Cain, and Jacob Cain, and her great grandchildren Kamrynn, Andrew, Cooper, Nickson and Matteo. Sarah is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. A celebration of life will be held 12 Noon Saturday, November 7, 2020 at The Hibernian Club, 2000 Brown St., Akron, Ohio 44319.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved