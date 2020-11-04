Akron, Ohio -- Sarah Florence Cain (Keith), age 77, of Akron, Ohio, sadly passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Spring Hill, Fla. Sarah was a loving, happy, generous woman whom was loved by all who knew her. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Lecture and Gertrude Keith; her loving husband, David E. Cain; and her adoring sisters and brother, Runell Cundiff, Sandy Heit, Janett Bennington, Margaret Swope, and Gary Keith. Sarah is survived by her sister, Mary Bare and Marcie Barket and her brother Danny Keith. Her loving children, Donna Reed (Howton), Sandie Jindra (Howton), Lora Orlando (Howton), Rick Howton, Stephani Cain, and David Cain Jr. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Angela Lovette, Tanner Reed, Rachel Howton, Molly Orlando, Christopher Cain, and Jacob Cain, and her great grandchildren Kamrynn, Andrew, Cooper, Nickson and Matteo. Sarah is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. A celebration of life will be held 12 Noon Saturday, November 7, 2020 at The Hibernian Club, 2000 Brown St., Akron, Ohio 44319.







Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.