Sarah G. Quesenberry (Merriner)



TOGETHER AGAIN



Sarah G. Quesenberry, age 98, of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Pebble Creek Nursing Home.



She was born on January 3, 1921 in Windham, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Garfield and Effie May (nee Frick) Merriner. Sarah was a homemaker who enjoyed playing the piano, sewing, crocheting, and preparing wonderful and memorable Sunday dinners with very good pies for dessert. Mrs. Quesenberry played the piano at Cottage Grove Church of the Nazarene for many years as well as being on the church staff.



Survivors include her children, Jay K. Quesenberry, Kenley K. Quesenberry, Evelyn Regina Bass; grandchildren, Joseph Quesen-berry, Jason (Stacy) Quesenberry, Melissa (Donald) Schiffgens, Dwight (Carla) Bass and Timothy Bass; great grandchildren, Kaleb, Makayla, Logan, Brooklyn, Caeden, Cassey, Davis, and Carmen.



Other than her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Kelin Quesenberry on April 7, 2008, they were united in marriage on September 21, 1948; her daughter, Denise Quesenberry; her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Lynn Quesenberry. Her siblings, James, Clyde, Leonard, and Bill Merriner, and Frances Bittinger are also deceased.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor John Lee will celebrate Sarah's life. Family and friends may visit from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2019