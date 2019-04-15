Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Sarah Hansel Obituary
Sarah Hansel TOGETHER AGAIN

Sarah Hansel went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2019. She lived in the Akron area and was employed by the Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. Her recent years were spent in the Middle Tennessee area. Sarah was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple and Franklin Road Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George, of 62 years; and is survived by her son, Clay; daughter, Sarah; son-in-law, Charles; grandson, Brandon; grand-daughter-in-law, Megan; great-grandchild expected soon; and several nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service beginning at 11 a.m. Rev. Dallas R. Billington officiating.

If desired, memorial donations can be made to Franklin Road Baptist Church/Missions Fund, 3148 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, in memory of Sarah. Please visit the funeral home website to share condolences with the family.

Bacher-Portage Lakes

(330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 15, 2019
