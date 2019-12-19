|
) Sarah Sills, 88, passed away December 14, 2019. She was born November 10, 1931 in Kent to the late Dale and Edith Carr. A 1949 graduate of Green High School, Sarah married her husband Bob in 1951. She worked for CentranBank and was a bus driver for Green Local Schools, from which she retired in 1992. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, her greatest source of joy came from spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed taking annual trips to the beach and Niagara Falls as well as hosting many get-togethers. Her home was always a place filled with warmth and memories made from holidays, card games and countless visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When not spending time with her family, Sarah's hobbies included crocheting, knitting, quilting and putting together jigsaw puzzles. Besides her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Bob; and sisters, Louise Wisor and Juanita Kiefl. She is survived by her son, David (Sarah) Sills; daughters, Pat (Frank) Bunn, Debra Metzger and Nancy (Mike) Biggie; grandchildren, Michael (Abby) Moore, Sherry (Todd) Orr, Ray (Stacey) Bunn, Christy Bunn, Heather (Andrea) Cambarare, Mary and John Metzger, Jennifer and Jessica Biggie; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; brothers, Dale and Glen (Lynn) Carr; sister, Irene (Dave) Ruehr; as well as many other loving family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Isaac Van Epps officiating. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. Schermesser (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019