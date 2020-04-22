Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
Service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
Sarah Lue Taylor


1926 - 2020
Sarah Lue Taylor Obituary
Sarah Lue Taylor, 94, transitioned and gained her heavenly wings on April 17, 2020. Sarah was born April 9, 1926, to the late Amos and Essie McKenzie. Sarah was preceded in death by loving husband, Howard Taylor; son, Virgil A. Greer and daughter Mamie L. Blanks. She was loved and will be missed by children, Ruby Johnson, Mack L. Blanks Jr., Gloria (Blanks) Cheney, David (Kathy) Blanks, Gerald (Beth) Blanks and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and lifetime friend, Louise Askew. Sarah was also a faithful member of Livingstone Baptist Church of Barberton, Ohio. Calling hours will be on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and homegoing service at 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2020
