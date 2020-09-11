) Sarah M. Chapman (nee Moss), 33, formerly of Wadsworth, more recently of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born May 12, 1987 in Akron. "Life is better with buttons" she would say, and she collected alot of buttons in her life. Sarah was a dancer, she loved ballet. She was a mother, a wife , a daughter, a sister, and a friend. She was a loving wife to Michael Chapman. For 13 years of dating and marriage they challenged each other every day to be better. Together they built their life and that included three beautiful girls. From princess dress up days to sleepless nights, Sarah has, and would do anything for her girls. Sarah was a member of First Mennonite Church in Wadsworth. She was a graduate of Wadsworth High School Class of 2005, received her Bachelor's Degree and Master Degree from The University of Akron. Sarah was Director of Treasury Services for the University of Akron Foundation. She was preceded in death by her father, John P. Moss on September 13, 2012, and maternal grandparents, Ruth and Gene Schneider. Sarah is survived by her husband, Michael; her daughters, Audrey, Josephine and Madelyn; her mother, Laura (Mark) Spitler; brother, Daniel (Jessica) Moss; and her in-laws: Mary and James Shope, Ed Bonetti, Mickey Chapman and sister-in-law, Amanda (Justin) Schuler. The family will receive friends Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Chapel, 1391 State Rd., Wadsworth. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home to assist with final expenses. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store