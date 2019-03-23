Sarah R. Nelson



Sarah R. Nelson, 96, died Friday, March 22, 2019.



Born April 20, 1922 in Akron to Barnett "Barney" and Mary Kodish, she was a graduate of Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University. Sarah was a founding member of the Akron Symphony Orchestra and Festive String Quartet as a violist. She was a longtime member of the Doctor's Orchestra now known as the Akron Pops Orchestra and played cornet with the Goodyear Band, Medina Community Band and Brass Band of the Western Reserve. She retired from Barberton Citizens Hospital Pathology Lab as a medical transcriptionist.



Preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years, Milton; sister, Sylvia DeVries; brother, Daniel Kodish; brother-in-law, Max Nelson; sister-in-law, Elsie Pren; and son-in-law, John Kline, Jr.; she is survived by son, Dr. Richard (Susan) Nelson; daughters, Marcia Kline and Linda (Tim) Brown; grandchildren, Amanda (Robert), Leigh, Kimberly and Sondra; three great-grandsons; brother-in-law, Jim (Joan) Nelson; sisters-in-law, Frieda Gerin and Anna Mae Shepler; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Greenfield Estates and Southern Care Hospice for their love and care of Sarah.



Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. SUNDAY at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of other remembrances, the family suggests donations to Greenfield Estates, 3522 Commercial Dr., Copley, OH 44321; Southern Care Hospice, 1871 Bailey Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 or the Akron Pops Orchestra.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 23, 2019