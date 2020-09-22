Sarah Snyder, age 96, died peacefully on August 29, 2020 in Atlanta. Sarah was born March 13, 1924 in Boston. Sarah grew up in Akron, Ohio with her parents, of blessed memory, Max and Rose Kantrovitz, where she was the oldest with three younger siblings. She married Sam Snyder, who grew up on her street in Akron, in 1943. Sam joined the Army the day after their wedding. After the War, Sarah and Sam moved to Dayton, Ohio. Their three children, Gary, Larry, Marilyn all grew up in Dayton. Sarah was very popular in Dayton, had may friends and was active in Jewish community activities. She was a member of Beth Abraham Congregation and a Life Member of Hadassah. In 1986, Sarah and Sam moved to Atlanta to be closer to their grandchildren. Sam passed away in 2001. Sarah is survived by children, Gary (Ellen Monk), Dr. Larry (Rene) and Marilyn (David) Flemming; grandchildren, Nikki (Randy) Weisburd, Dr. Marla (Jeff) Barkoff, Robyn (Jonathon Shirley) Flemming, Tim Flemming, Justin Snyder (Danielle Wolfe); great grandchildren, Hilary Weisburd, Ryan Weisburd, Emmett Barkoff, Raina Barkoff; also a brother, Jack Kent in Akron and a brother, Mel Kent in Boynton Beach, Florida; many nephews and nieces. Funeral arrangements by Dressler Funeral Home in Atlanta and by Gordon Flury Funeral Home in Akron, Ohio. Burial took place on September 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in a family plot at Anshe S'fard Congregation Cemetery in Akron. Donations can be made to the William Breman Jewish Home.







