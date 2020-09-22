1/1
Sarah Snyder
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Snyder, age 96, died peacefully on August 29, 2020 in Atlanta. Sarah was born March 13, 1924 in Boston. Sarah grew up in Akron, Ohio with her parents, of blessed memory, Max and Rose Kantrovitz, where she was the oldest with three younger siblings. She married Sam Snyder, who grew up on her street in Akron, in 1943. Sam joined the Army the day after their wedding. After the War, Sarah and Sam moved to Dayton, Ohio. Their three children, Gary, Larry, Marilyn all grew up in Dayton. Sarah was very popular in Dayton, had may friends and was active in Jewish community activities. She was a member of Beth Abraham Congregation and a Life Member of Hadassah. In 1986, Sarah and Sam moved to Atlanta to be closer to their grandchildren. Sam passed away in 2001. Sarah is survived by children, Gary (Ellen Monk), Dr. Larry (Rene) and Marilyn (David) Flemming; grandchildren, Nikki (Randy) Weisburd, Dr. Marla (Jeff) Barkoff, Robyn (Jonathon Shirley) Flemming, Tim Flemming, Justin Snyder (Danielle Wolfe); great grandchildren, Hilary Weisburd, Ryan Weisburd, Emmett Barkoff, Raina Barkoff; also a brother, Jack Kent in Akron and a brother, Mel Kent in Boynton Beach, Florida; many nephews and nieces. Funeral arrangements by Dressler Funeral Home in Atlanta and by Gordon Flury Funeral Home in Akron, Ohio. Burial took place on September 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in a family plot at Anshe S'fard Congregation Cemetery in Akron. Donations can be made to the William Breman Jewish Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon-Flury Memorial Home
1260 Collier Road
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-7989
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved