) Stein Sarah (Sally) L. Stein, born January 3rd 1947, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 24th 2020. Sally lost her thirty year battle with scleroderma, lupus and a host of other auto immune deficiencies. Sally chose to have her body donated to the NEOMED College of Medicine in hopes that her bequest will further productive research of auto immune diseases. Sally was a graduate of Our Lady of the Elms and the University of Akron. While at Akron University she was the feature editor of the Buchtellite and the president of the Association of Women Students. She was named Outstanding Senior Woman of 1969. After graduation she began her teaching career at Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Cuyahoga Falls. Sally married Herbert Stein in the fall of 1971. They moved to New York, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, and returned to Akron in 1981. Sally served on numerous boards and committees. She was an involved member of the Hillcrest P.T.A.,was active in youth soccer, and later a member of the Parent's Club of West Point Military Academy. Sally was an avid Cleveland sports fan. She enjoyed reading, baking, and holding family gatherings at her home. Her greatest joy, however, was sharing in the lives of her four beautiful grandchildren's passion for life. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy Welsh, and her brother, Shawn Michael Welsh. Sally is survived by her devoted husband of forty nine years, Herbert; her daughter, Shannon Wick of Akron and four grandchildren, Jack, Shawn, Anna, and Alex. Also surviving is her brother, Tom (Joanne) and her sister, Mary K. (Rob); sister-in-law, Gerry Stein. She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews, along with many beloved friends. The Stein family would like to thank Summa Home Health Care, Cleveland Clinic Hospice the Akron Fire department and the team of nurses and physicians that have cared for Sally over the years. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the: Revere Football Program, Revere High School, 3420 Everett Road, Richfield, Ohio 44826,
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020