Dr. Dr. Satish Chander Sharma passed away suddenly on May 10, 2020. Satish was born in 1944 in Punjab, India. He was the eldest of eight children. Satish earned his B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur and his M.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Waterloo in Canada. Upon coming to the United States, Satish pursued his Ph.D. in Polymer Science from Case Western Reserve University. After earning his Ph.D., he worked at General Tire, GenCorp, Goodyear and Eliokem. Up until his passing, Satish had been working at Akron Rubber Development Laboratory. He is the inventor/co-inventor of 22 patents throughout his career. Satish (Dad, Nana Ji, Dada Ji) will always be remembered as a thoughtful, caring, and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a passion for learning and loved sports and puzzles, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His greatest joy was always looking for ways to help people and make them happy. Satish is survived by his wife, Veena of 44 years; his children Sabina (Andy), Shalu (Arvind), and Samir (Megan); and his six grandchildren, Ayden, Asha, Kavin, Jayan, Milun, and Riya. He will be greatly missed but his sense of humor and his ability to put a smile on everyone's face will never be forgotten. Friends may call at the BUSCH FUNERAL HOME, 7501 RIDGE ROAD, PARMA FROM 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. THURSDAY MAY 14 with social distancing. 440-842-7800 www.buschcares.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 13, 2020.