Saundra J. Hardway
1937 - 2020
) TOGETHER AGAIN Saundra J. Hardway, age 82, of Akron, Ohio, died on June 2, 2020 at her home. She was born on October 17, 1937 in Clarksburg, WV, the daughter of the late Abram Ford and Margaret Jane (nee Jones) Coffindaffer. Saundra was a homemaker and always took care of her family. They were always primary. While taking care of her family, she enjoyed gardening and crocheting, however, her greatest joy was spending time with her family and close friends. Survivors include her two daughters, Diana Curtis and Donna Gennis; her grandchildren, Matthew Gennis, Benjamin Curtis, Breana Lewis, Russell Curtis, Tyler Curtis and Nicholas Williams; her great- grandchildren, Annabelle Saundra, Liliana, Brayden, Abigail and Jason. Saundra's sisters also survive, Jane Barton and Jackie Gear. Other than her parents, Saundra was preceded in death by her husband, Nelferd Hardway, on February 19, 2019, they were united in marriage on August 31, 1957; her granddaughter; and her brother, Russell Coffindaffer. All calling hours and services will be private and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
