Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
Sava Strajnic


1929 - 2019
Sava Strajnic Obituary
Sava Strajnic Sava Strajnic, age 90, entered in to eternal rest on September 19, 2019. Sava was a devoted grandfather who found great joy in spending time and caring for his grandchildren. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Sava always maintained a positive outlook in life and was a very loving and caring person and maintained a high work ethic and energy his entire life. Survived by his son, Alex (Sanja); grandchildren, Sam, Sasha, and Priscilla (Matthew); great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Allegra, and Jelena; brothers, Walter (Rose) and Dragoslov (Roselene) and Dawn Milausnich, the mother of the grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, September 28th from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, with the Funeral Service immediately following at 12:00 PM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
