|
|
Sava Strajnic Sava Strajnic, age 90, entered in to eternal rest on September 19, 2019. Sava was a devoted grandfather who found great joy in spending time and caring for his grandchildren. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Sava always maintained a positive outlook in life and was a very loving and caring person and maintained a high work ethic and energy his entire life. Survived by his son, Alex (Sanja); grandchildren, Sam, Sasha, and Priscilla (Matthew); great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Allegra, and Jelena; brothers, Walter (Rose) and Dragoslov (Roselene) and Dawn Milausnich, the mother of the grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, September 28th from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, with the Funeral Service immediately following at 12:00 PM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019